Little League World Series community tradition continues

(WBRE/WYOU) — Little League World Series festivities are still underway in Lycoming County.

A community tradition of hosting Italian visitors for a big American picnic got underway in Montoursville. Ken Dirocco and Sam Aloisio set up shop in Ken’s backyard with plenty of Italian-themed decorations. They made sure to load up the barbeque with burgers, dogs and chicken. The idea was to treat the visitors to a welcome party where the players could let loose and have some fun outside the complex.

“It was a great experience because being in the United States, it’s like meeting Italian people in Italy. They are hospitable, they enjoy your company and they make sure we have a good time,” Leonardo Delfrate, a second baseman/shortstop for the Europe-Africa region champions said.

Dirocco and the community have hosted every Italian team that’s made their way to South Williamsport since 2008.