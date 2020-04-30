Little League Baseball cancelled in 2020 for the first time in organization history

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The idea that there could be Little League Baseball in 2020 has struck out.

“After consultation with the Secretary of Health, here in Pennsylvania, certainly our governor, and pubic health officials in about 10 or 12 states where we play regional qualifying tournaments and our six additional World Series, we’ve come to the conclusion based on the recommendations and guidance from them that it will be virtually impossible for us to conduct regional and World Series tournaments in the summer of 2020,” Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO, said.

“We are formally announcing that we are canceling the Little League Baseball World Series here in Williamsport, Pennsylvania effective today. We’re disappointed as anyone,” Keener said.

The cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and their respective seven World Series events:

Little League Baseball – South Williamsport, Pa.

Little League Softball ® – Greenville, N.C.

– Greenville, N.C. Intermediate (50/70) Baseball – Livermore, Calif.

Junior League Baseball – Taylor, Mich.

Junior League Softball – Kirkland, Wash.

Senior League Baseball – Easley, S.C.

Senior League Softball –Sussex County, Del.

The 2020 MLB Little League Classic, originally scheduled for August 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, was also canceled and will return to Williamsport for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic next August.

The statement also urged volunteers to confirm with their local and state health officials that it is safe to resume Little League activity after May 11.