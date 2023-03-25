SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Twelve former Musketeer players and three former coaches will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament.

The Stars built a lead they did not relinquish in the opening period. Keaton Peters scored his 16th of the season at the 11:01 mark of the first and Lincoln took a 1-0 lead. The Stars finished the period with a goal with only 17 seconds left in the frame, Jared Mangan deflected his 12th home and Lincoln took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

The second began with another Lincoln goal to pad their lead to three. Klaus Veinbergs netted his eleventh of the year at the 1:37 mark of the second.

Sioux City got on the board with a Max Strand goal at the 16:23 mark of the middle frame. His sixth goal of the season pulled the Muskies back to within two.

It looked as though perhaps the Musketeers were creating some late magic again early in the third. A perfect set up play ended with Grant Slukynsky’s sixteenth goal of the season and made it a 3-2 game.

A one goal deficit was as close as the Muskies pulled to within the Stars. Antonio Fernandez scored his third goal against Sioux City this season and his ninth overall at the 8:26 mark of the third. A Dashel Oliver empty netter gave the game its final score of 5-2.

Lincoln outshot the Muskies 26-23 despite Sioux City holding the shots advantage in the first and third periods.

The loss ends the Musketeers (24-24-2-3) four game winning streak. They will look to start a new one next weekend when they face a three game weekend against the top two teams that the Western Conference has to offer. They begin with Fargo up in North Dakota on Friday night at 7:05 pm. They return home on Saturday for a matchup with the Force at the Tyson Events Center at 6:05 pm.