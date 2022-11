SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the MRAC girls wrestling tournament that took place at Sioux City North High School.

LeMars- 193.0 Sioux City West- 156.0 Sioux City East- 149.0 CBCSD Co-Op Wrestling- 147.5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton- 131.0 Sioux City North- 98.0