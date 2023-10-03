SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa high school golfers hit the links for IHSAA District Meets on Monday, with Le Mars’ Dylan Susemihl and Bishop Heelan’s Jack White each qualifying for the 4A individual State meet this weekend.

Susemihl was the lone individual medalist at Fort Dodge Country Club shooting a 72 followed by White who shot at 74 for fifth place. Le Mars ended in 4th place with a team score of 310 just missing the State cut. Bishop Heelan was right behind in 5th place with a team score of 317.

Top teams and individuals advance to this weekend’s State meet at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny on October 6th and October 7th.

Qualifying Teams: Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial, Dowling Catholic, Iowa City City High, Iowa City West, Johnston, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk, Valley (WDM), Wahlert Catholic, Waukee Northwest, Xavier (CR)

Qualifying Individuals: Dylan Susemihl, LeMars – Jack White, Bishop Heelan – Jack Gomez, North Scott – Evan Graham, Bettendorf – Noah Moberg, Dallas Center-Grimes – Reid Hall, C.R. Kennedy – Henry Sobeski, Prairie, C.R. – Christian Cloyd, Linn-Mar