Le Mars softball’s bats go quiet in state quarterfinal loss to Carlisle

It's been 24 years since the West Lyon Wildcats have competed for a baseball state championship. The last time they took the field in the 2A tournament they were the 8-seed and upset number one East Marshall in 1996. Now, it's 2020, and the next generation of Wildcats are pumped to be going to Des Moines.

"It's a great feeling, honestly. The last three years I feel like we had a curse," said senior Gavin Lorenzen. "We won the conference but couldn't get the district final, and then this year we lose the conference but we're headed to state. So it's kind of crazy how it all happens."