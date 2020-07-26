Le Mars softball heading into Fort Dodge on a hot streak

The Le Mars Bulldogs haven’t been able to crack into the Top 15 all season long, despite a 14-5 record. But that doesn’t matter now, as the Bulldogs have pushed past a ranked SB-L team into the 4A State Tournament in Fort Dodge. First-year Head Coach Keeley Steffen wasn’t exactly expected this, but she’s happy to be a part of this moment.

“I expected great things from these girls and this is my dream: coaching softball somewhere,” she said. “And I’m so happy I got to do it here and as a member of the Bulldogs.”

“We all came in knowing the odds were against us with a new conference, a new coach, and the pandemic,” said sophomore Maggie Allen. “We came into it with all that we had and obviously it’s worked out for us.”

The Le Mars are the 8-seed in 4A, they take on 1-seed Carlisle at 3pm on Monday.