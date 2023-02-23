SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the scores and participants of our Siouxland high school bowlers who competed at State. Congrats to all of our local bowlers on a great season!
GIRLS TEAM BOWLING
CLASS 2A
#6 Lewis Central def. #3 Le Mars 3-2
#4 Newton def. #5 Denison-Schleswig 3-1
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL BOWLING
CLASS 2A
Natalie Vanderloo – 3rd place (Le Mars)
Brianna Musgrave – 7th place (Denison-Schleswig)
Bailey Gill – 12th place (Le Mars)
Emily Peters – 18th place (Le Mars)
Brittany Musgrave – 21st place (Denison-Schleswig)
BOYS TEAM BOWLING
CLASS 1A
#1 Louisa-Muscatine def. #8 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3-2
CLASS 2A
#5 Decorah def. #4 Le Mars 3-1
#2 Clinton def. #7 Denison-Schleswig 3-2
BOYS INDIVIDUAL BOWLING
CLASS 1A
Jack Mastbergen – 12th place (Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn)
Maddox Muston – 24th place (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
CLASS 2A
Presten Crees – 4th place (Emmetsburg)
Trevor Fisher – 12th place (Le Mars)
Caiden Hightritter – 13th place (Le Mars)
Christian Schmadeke – 28th place (Denison-Schleswig)
Colbey Penning – 29th place (MMCRU)
Easton Wedebrand – 30th place (Emmetsburg)
Carver Miller – 31st place (MMCRU)