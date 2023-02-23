SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the scores and participants of our Siouxland high school bowlers who competed at State. Congrats to all of our local bowlers on a great season!

GIRLS TEAM BOWLING

CLASS 2A

#6 Lewis Central def. #3 Le Mars 3-2

#4 Newton def. #5 Denison-Schleswig 3-1

GIRLS INDIVIDUAL BOWLING

CLASS 2A

Natalie Vanderloo – 3rd place (Le Mars)

Brianna Musgrave – 7th place (Denison-Schleswig)

Bailey Gill – 12th place (Le Mars)

Emily Peters – 18th place (Le Mars)

Brittany Musgrave – 21st place (Denison-Schleswig)

BOYS TEAM BOWLING

CLASS 1A

#1 Louisa-Muscatine def. #8 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 3-2

CLASS 2A

#5 Decorah def. #4 Le Mars 3-1

#2 Clinton def. #7 Denison-Schleswig 3-2

BOYS INDIVIDUAL BOWLING

CLASS 1A

Jack Mastbergen – 12th place (Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn)

Maddox Muston – 24th place (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

CLASS 2A

Presten Crees – 4th place (Emmetsburg)

Trevor Fisher – 12th place (Le Mars)

Caiden Hightritter – 13th place (Le Mars)

Christian Schmadeke – 28th place (Denison-Schleswig)

Colbey Penning – 29th place (MMCRU)

Easton Wedebrand – 30th place (Emmetsburg)

Carver Miller – 31st place (MMCRU)