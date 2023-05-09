SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Le Mars Bulldogs girls track and field team made history at the MRAC meet, earning its first-ever MRAC title in program history and their first conference title since they won in the Iowa Lakes Conference in 2010.

The MRAC meet wrapped up on Monday after a handful of events were delayed due to weather. After the final event, it was the Bulldogs with a score of 135.5 edging out Sioux City East and Sioux City North’s scores of 120 and 112, respectively. The win snapped the Black Raiders’ three-meet win streak.

A rewarding feeling for the Bulldogs, who have worked so hard and progressed to get to this point.

“It was pretty awesome since we’ve never done this before. It’s my first time ever doing it, everybody else’s too. It was pretty awesome to see all of our hard work come together,” Le Mars senior Savannah Manley said.

“I think it feels good. We’ve had a lot of underclassmen come in these last few years and they’ve really helped out the team a lot. I think next year, when we move on, our team is still going to have a lot of potential,” Le Mars senior Jenna Allen added.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s something that I feel like it’s been 13 years since we won a Lakes Conference Championship. I feel really good about the role in which all the girls played…that was a total team effort and it worked in our favor,” Le Mars head coach Tami Dunn emphasized.