Le Mars girls’ basketball adds new head coach: Cody Dyhrkopp

The Le Mars Bulldogs announced their new head girls’ basketball coach would be Cody Dyhrkopp.

Dyhrkopp has experience with the Bulldogs, before taking the head coach spot, he served as the ninth grade coach for the last few seasons. Which mean’s he’ll have plenty of familiarity with his team when they hit the court this winter. And already he has a good idea as to what works best for his new team.

“I think I’m in a really fortunate spot because I had the seniors that are returning as freshmen,” he said. “That’s the nice thing about that position is you get everybody. I think for a traditional new head coach taking over a program, coming in fresh it might be kind of difficult. But for me, I think I’m in a better place because I had all these seniors, juniors, and sophomores play for me at the freshman level”

Dyhrkopp takes over a Bulldogs squad that finished just under 500 last season. But was one win away from the state tournament and returns two of their top three scorers. Dyhrkopp is hopeful that moving forward, he can develop this team and make them successful year in and year out with good off the court practices.

“I’m gonna expect the same things when it comes to teams we have,” he said. “I want them to be great teammates, I want them to buy into the weight room, I want them to play the right way and then treat winning as a byproduct of that.”