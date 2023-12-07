LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from the Western Valley Quadrangular at Lawton-Bronson:
Lawton-Bronson 48, OABCIG 30
Lawton-Bronson 42, Westwood 40
MVAOCOU 45, OABCIG 30
Westwood 52, MVAOCOU 27
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from the Western Valley Quadrangular at Lawton-Bronson:
Lawton-Bronson 48, OABCIG 30
Lawton-Bronson 42, Westwood 40
MVAOCOU 45, OABCIG 30
Westwood 52, MVAOCOU 27
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now