Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Election Results
Local News
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Ag News
National News
Politics
Washington DC
Flood
Cybersafe
Weird News
Tech News
Entertainment News
Black History Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020
Video
Siouxland gun ranges see an increase of those wanting to learn
Video
S.D. Gov. Noem reimposes some regulations loosened during COVID-19 pandemic
LEC Authority Board discusses new Woodbury County Jail
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Portions of Siouxland could see severe weather July 8
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020
Video
Siouxland Forecast: July 7, 2020
Video
Strong Storms Strike Siouxland Monday Evening
Video
Power outage in Sioux City after severe weather
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
Backyard Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
Cyclone Sports
Husker Sports
Morningside College Football
NBA
NFL
MLB
Golf
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coronavirus
Health News
Contests
Honoring The Graduates
Scotts BBQ Forecast
Wine Tasting for Two Contest
Jobs
Community
Mr. Food
Calendar
Local Events
Best of the Class
Good Day Pets
Pet Of The Week
Cooking with Fareway
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Simply Siouxland
Hometown Heroes
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Lottery
Horoscopes
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
Lawton-Bronson baseball hands #8 Kingsley-Pierson first loss in WVC tournament opener
Sports
Posted:
Jul 7, 2020 / 06:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 7, 2020 / 06:30 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Closings and Delays
Meet the KCAU 9 News Team
Cyber Safe
Hometown Heroes
Mr. Food
More Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Man arrested in Sioux City, homemade bomb and deer head found in vehicle
Iowa governor decries local mandatory mask-wearing
Iowa families to receive Food Assistance benefits through pandemic distribution plan
Sioux City Police looking for suspects in Harley Davidson heist
Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package