Late scoring propels the X’s to a game one win in their set against Houston

SIOUX CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – Despite being no-hit through five innings, the X’s strung together some timely hits late in the game to overcome a 4-1 deficit against Houston.

The Houston Apollos (8-49) broke into the run column in the first inning, and three more runs in the fourth inning would give them the early 4-1 lead. After five innings, the Explorers’ bats finally woke up to score three runs in sixth with RBI’s from Lance Mulligan and X’s slugger Jose Sermo. Sioux City grabbed the lead in the seventh inning with an LT Tolbert RBI and added some insurance in the eight off a wild pitch to seal the 6-5 victory over the Apollos.

Game two will begin Saturday at 6:05pm in Lewis and Clark Park.