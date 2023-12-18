DURHAM, N.C. (KCAU) – In a rematch of the NAIA Football National Championship from last year, Keiser (12-2) got revenge on the unbeaten defending champs of Northwestern College (14-1) as the Seahawks defeated the Red Raiders 31-21 to snap NWC’s 27-game win streak in the national title game in Durham, North Carolina on Monday afternoon.

Keiser started the game with a bang on the first play from scrimmage as running back Jaden Meizinger scrambled for a 75-yard touchdown run to give the Seahawks an immediate 7-0 lead. The score stayed that way into the second quarter until Keiser kicker Nico Cavanillas nailed a 31-yard field goal for a 10-0 Seahawks lead 8 minutes into the quarter.

The Keiser defense then forced a Northwestern fumble next possession, setting up the Seahawks offense with good field position as Andrew Burnette punched in the goal line score with under five minutes left in the half.

Northwestern responded right before half as NAIA Player of the Year quarterback Jalyn Gramstad drove down the field hitting freshman wide receiver Austyn Gerard for a 6-yard TD strike, trailing 17-7 into the break.

Momentum swung back in the Seahawks’ favor with 5:17 left in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Justin Wake connected with Maurico Porcha for a 30-yard TD pass to complete a five-play, 99-yard drive extending the Keiser lead to 24-7 into the fourth quarter.

However, Northwestern refused to quit into the final 15 minutes. Gramstad completed a 53-yard TD pass down the sideline to running back Konner McQuillan, closing the deficit to 24-14 with under 11 minutes left in regulation. The tables began to turn even more as kicker Eli Stader recovered an ensuing onside kick to start another offensive drive for the Red Raiders. McQuillan capped off the new drive rumbling in for the two-yard score to make it a 24-21 game with 7:17 left on the clock.

But the Seahawks dealt the biggest blow of the day on the following kickoff as Louis Lubin III returned a 77-yard kick return for a touchdown to push the Seahawks back in front 31-21. The Red Raiders failed to respond in the final 7 minutes of regulation.

Northwestern’s Gramstad went 15-for-34 on 287 pass yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 47 rush yards. Wide receiver Michael Storey was his top target reeling in 6 catches for 121 yards. The Red Raider defense had trouble containing the Seahawk ground attack all day, allowing 373 rushing yards while being held to just 51 yards on the ground.

Meizinger was the star for Keiser, racking up 261 rush yards on 11.9 yards per carry with one touchdown. The Seahawks collected 490 total yards while averaging 8.17 yards per play.

Northwestern ends another memorable season as national runners up at 14-1 overall as Keiser wins its first ever national title.