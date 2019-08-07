Lang returns to Sioux City as visitor as X’s get 3-2 win

It was a strange sight for Sioux City Explorers fans as they saw Michael Lang come to bat as the second batter in a game in which he wasn’t wearing number six, and wasn’t wearing an Explorers jersey.

In game one of their series hosting St. Paul, the former X’s outfielder received a nice ovation from the home crowd, but struck out on his first at bat. For the game he finished 0-4 with a run scored. His former team, however, had no such issues from the plate, using timely hitting for a 3-2 win. The X’s came away with 11 hits, and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth off a Jeremy Hazelbaker solo home run.

Game two of the series at Lewis and Clark Park set for Wednesday at 7:12.