Lamb’s 49 leads BCU to season opening win over Graceland in 2OT

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (KCAU/CNN) - What once seemed unlikely to happen did on Tuesday. The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to give student-athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. The NCAA's three divisions still must decide how to implement such a plan.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” said Michael Drake, chair of the board for the NCAA, which governs major college athletics.