L-C-C cruises to an opening win at Homer

HOMER, NE – It wasn’t the home opener the Knights were hoping for.
Things didn’t exactly start well for Homer, with a fumble recovery for Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on the first drive that led to an 8-0 deficit for the Knights. They did, however, manage an impressive response on the following drive that set the crowd on fire, with a long touchdown throw from Austin Baker to Jon Munoz, however, it didn’t seem the fireworks would continue for Homer, as they failed to keep up with the Bears in a strong performance by the road team, as L-C-C picks up it’s first win of the season in impressive fashion 78-14.