L-C-C cruises to an opening win at Homer

BANCROFT, NE - Trying to replace star players is always difficult, but ultimately, is just the way of high school football.

Bancroft-Roselie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast is faced with replacing quarterback Will Gatzemeyer, who threw 33 touchdowns to one interception in 2019, rushing for 19 more scores, and running back Kobe Lyons, who ran for 21 scores, among others. That's no easy task, but it does present a big opportunity for younger players to step up.