L-C-C boys, Wynot girls, take home Lewis and Clark Conference championships

Sports
Ponca was in both of the Lewis and Clark championship games, but neither the fifth-ranked boys or the seventh-ranked girls could pull off the upsets, as #3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge took home the boys’ crown, while #6 Wynot won the girls’ championship.

