Kooima’s quick return has Northwestern looking more dangerous the longer their season goes

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (Northwestern College Athletics) – The No. 4-ranked Northwestern College football team (10-1, 9-1 GPAC) are set to host their fourth-consecutive National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) First Round contest, hosting the No. 16-ranked Eagles of Central Methodist University (9-2, 5-0 HAAC) tomorrow from Korver Field at De Valois Stadium.

“It is great to be able to play at home in front of our fans. Our fans create a great atmosphere and home field advantage,” notes sixth-year head coach Matt McCarty. “I am excited for this group to get to continue to work and grow together as we get into postseason play.”

Northwestern is no stranger to the NAIA Football Championship Series as this marks the program’s 23rd appearance. The Raiders have the most FCS appearances of any of the 16 teams that made the field this season, one head of Dickinson State (N.D.). They are one of three teams in the field to have two national championships in program history, along with Morningside and Marian (Ind.).

“I believe it speaks to the culture that we have created. Our players have done an outstanding job of embracing the work that it takes to play at a high level consistently,” McCarty comments. “We never take our successes for granted, but we strike to stay humble and hungry – working to be our best every day.”

Northwestern Red Raiders

The Red Raiders earned an at-large bid to this year’s NAIA Football Championship Series, after boasting a 10-1 record and being ranked inside the top-5 all season long. A prolific pass offense – ranked top-5 in the NAIA – guided the Raiders back to NAIA FCS, led by Blake Fryar (Jr., Waukee, Iowa/Van Meter) the first eight games of the season, compiling a perfect 8-0 mark. Senior Tyson Kooima (Hull, Iowa/Western Christian), after leading the team to the NAIA FCS National Championship game a season ago, returned from injury to start against Dordt on October 30.

Fryar – an Honorable Mention All-GPAC quarterback – completed 64.85% of his passes (155-for-239) throwing for 2,172 yards and 25 touchdowns, while only throwing five interception in those 239 attempts. Kooima – a Second Team All-Conference performer – threw 17 touchdown passes in just three starts, throwing for 1,219 yards with a 67.37% completion percentage (64-for-95).

The Raiders pass offense has been hard to contain for opposing defenses all year long, averaging 328.5 passing yards per game (5th in the NAIA), and 43 passing touchdowns (2nd in the NAIA). On the receiving end, Cade Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley Community) has been a favorite target of both Fryar and Kooima, snagging 63 passes on the year (10th in NAIA) for 1,176 receiving yards, which ranks fifth nationally. Moser sits second nationally with a program-record 19 touchdown catches entering the First Round game.

The Raider defense has made a name for itself all season long, as well. Allowing only 15.6 points per game (9th nationally), the Raiders are tied for second with 20 interceptions this season. Jaden Snyder (R-So., Larchwood, Iowa/West Lyon) – a Second Team All-GPAC defensive back – leads the team with four interceptions. Northwestern is tied with Dakota State University for the most defensive touchdowns on the year at six.

The stout Raider defense has the fifth-best defense when it comes to yards per game at 253.7. First Team All-Conference linebacker Parker Fryar (So., Waukee, Iowa/Van Meter) has a team-leading 77 tackles on the season, including five tackles for loss, three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, and one interception to his name. Noah Van’t Hof (Jr., Lester, Iowa/West Lyon) and Brett Moser (Sr., Rock Valley, Iowa/Rock Valley) join Fryar on the First Team All-GPAC list and will look to disrupt the CMU offense.

“We need to do what we do really well and execute at a high level. Our focus will be on playing our best and executing what we do at a high level,” said McCarty. “If we can play aggressive, disciplined football we will give ourselves a chance to win.”

Central Methodist (Mo.) Eagles

The Eagles hail from the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC), led by fifth-year head coach David Calloway. They opened the season on August 28 with a non-conference clash against fellow HAAC foe Grand View, the No. 3-seed in this year’s FCS, and fell 37-10. Since that opening week loss, CMU went 9-1 with their only other loss to Culver-Stockton 44-36 on the road back on September 25. The Eagles ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

“Central Methodist is a very good football team. They have great experience on both sides of the ball with eight seniors on offense and nine senior starters on defense. They have had an outstanding season winning in a very tough conference. DeLaurent is an outstanding athlete that can beat teams with his legs or his arm. Overall, they are a big and athletic football team.”

Led by sophomore quarterback Paxton DeLaurent – who leads the entire Eagle offense – earning Second Team All-HAAC honors, has thrown for 2,299 yards this season with 24 touchdowns, but has 12 interceptions. He also leads CMU in rushing with 475 yards on the ground on 110 carries with seven touchdowns. On the season, DeLaurent has been involved 31 of the 40 Central Methodist touchdowns. DeLaurent’s favorite target has been senior and University of Memphis-transfer Katavious Taylor who has 47 receptions for 855 yards, bringing in 13 touchdown grabs. Taylor’s performance on the field this season garnered him First Team All-HAAC honors.

Senior linebacker London Chambers leads the team with 87 tackles on the season (50 solo), along with 3.5 sacks and 14 total tackles for loss. Will Miles leads the Eagles with seven sacks on the season. Fellow senior linebacker Mar’Quess Daniels guides the Eagle defense with four interceptions.

“We are excited to line up against a very good football team,” notes McCarty. “CMU has an outstanding play maker at wide receiver in Katavious Taylor and their quarterback DeLaurent is special.”

By-the-Numbers

Northwestern (National Rank) – Central Methodist (National Rank) –

Offensive Offensive

Scoring: 50.8ppg (3rd) Scoring: 29.6ppg (38th)

Total Yards: 477.1ypg (7th) Total Yards: 360.2ypg (43rd)

Passing: 328.5ypg (5th) Passing: 229.1ypg (35th)

Rushing: 148.6ypg (40th) Rushing: 131.1ypg (64th)

Defensive Defensive

Scoring: 15.6ppg (T-9th) Scoring: 20.8ppg (31st)

Total Yards: 253.7ypg (5th) Total Yards: 375.1ypg (56th)

Passing: 168.9ypg (15th) Passing: 215.8ypg (60th)

Rushing: 84.8ypg (9th) Rushing: 159.3ypg (55th)

Ticket Information

Prices for this Saturday’s game has been set at $10 for adults and $5 for students (K-12 and college students). College students must present a valid institutional ID to be given the $5 student price. All tickets are sold at the gates,as the gates will open at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

No mask mandate is required by the national office due to the sport being an outdoor sport.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (noon) from Korver Field at De Valois Stadium on the campus of Northwestern College.

“There are sixteen great football teams left. We are excited to be one of them and have the opportunity to compete for a championship. Every team you line up against in the postseason is a great football team,” concluded McCarty. “Dominating the details is so important. We need to play present and control what we can, and focus on being 1-0 each week.”



The winner will advance to the Quarterfinals of the NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) and will await the new pairings released early next week for their opponent and location.