SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The NSIC released its conference volleyball honors on Thursday afternoon, and a quartet of Wayne State volleyball faces would repeat with first-team all-conference nods while Wildcats head coach Scott Kneifl was named back-to-back NSIC Coach of the Year.

Kneifl has the success to back it up. In his 19th year at the helm of top-ranked Wayne State, Kneifl’s back-to-back NSIC Coach of the Year awards come fresh off the heels of back-to-back NSIC regular season titles for the Wildcats. The program becomes the first outright repeat champion in the conference since Concordia-St. Paul from 2003-2010. This marks the fourth NSIC Coach of the Year nod for the Newcastle, Nebraska native, also winning in 2009 with co-honors in 2005. Kneifl has coached the Wildcats to 17 20+ win seasons, currently in pursuit of their 13th NCAA Division II Tournament appearance.

Meanwhile, All-NSIC first team honors rolled back in for four different Wildcats:

Junior middle hitter and Pierce, Nebraska native Maggie Brahmer was back on the list after leading the NSIC in hit percentage

Junior middle hitter Taya Beller follows the trend earning her 3rd consecutive first team nod, ranking 2nd in the NSIC in blocks per set, hit percentage, and points per set

Senior outside hitter Kelsie Cada re-joins the first-team ballot with over 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs

Senior setter Rachel Walker

Wayne State College, 26-1 overall and 17-0 in the NSIC, is ranked #1 in the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Wildcats have won 19 straight matches heading into Saturday’s regular season finale hosting #9 St. Cloud State in Rice Auditorium at 1 p.m.