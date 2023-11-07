VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota began its season in the win column, defeating Northern State 85-57. DePaul transfer Kendall Holmes paved the way with 14 points.

Six players scoring in the double-digits, including Central Lyon alum Addison Klosterbuer. That’s the first time the team has achieved that feat since last November.

USD shot over 50 percent from the field while forcing 21 turnovers. A team that includes many fresh faces, it’s a strong season opening win that has the confidence of the team trending upward.

“I thought it was a very good start to the season. Obviously, we have a lot to grow off of but it was a good baseline,” South Dakota sophomore guard Walker Demers said.

“We’re all really excited. The adrenaline was pumping and I think we did some really great things as a team. Obviously like Walker said, there’s a lot we can improve on and we’re going to get back at it in the gym on Wednesday,” USD junior guard Kendall Holmes mentioned.

South Dakota will be in action again on Friday, taking on #22 Creighton in Omaha.