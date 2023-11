SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kingsley-Pierson standout Beau Goodwin announced he will be headed to South Dakota State to play for the Jackrabbits, per his social media.

Goodwin, who played quarterback and on the defensive line for the Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley team this past fall, totaled 2,259 yards of total offense, good for third-most in Class A.

Defensively, he finished in the top three in the class with 73 solo tackles.