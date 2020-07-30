Kingsley-Pierson, West Lyon look to continue underdog runs into state title games

DES MOINES – Last Friday, Kingsley-Pierson shocked #1 Martensdale St Mary’s in extra innings, taking down the top-ranked Blue Devils 3-2.

“It was just great,” said Kingsley-Pierson freshman Beau Bubke. “It was amazing that we pulled through. Putting us at the 8-seed, shows they didn’t really believe in us, but we wanted it.”

But just because number one is down doesn’t mean the road gets any easier. The Panthers’ next opponent is Don Bosco, a perennial power in just about every sport.

“Our confidence is high, our kids I don’t think care about the numbers in front of your team’s name,” said Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot. “We know we can grind it with anybody at this tournament. So our confidence is going to remain the same.

But it isn’t just the Panthers gunning for a spot at the state final, in Class 2A the West Lyon Wildcats are playing at Principal Park for the first time ever, and they’ve done pretty well so far, taking down #4 Mid-Prairie 13-3.

“They handled the park pretty well,” said West Lyon head coach Koury Kramer. “And I knew going in, just sitting in the locker room before the game that these guys were ready to go.”

The Wildcats are the underdogs once again in their semifinal game, as they have to battle #1 Van Meter

“Preparing for the team we’re gonna play, and get our mindsets right with what we want to do at the plate and what we want to do at the field,” said West Lyon senior Jalyn Gramstad. “Just focus on playing West Lyon baseball.”

“Our preparation doesn’t really change,” said Kramer. “We just gotta come to practice ready to get better. I think since we started the postseason our kids have been locked in and they’ve been coming into practice with the mentality that they’re gonna get better each day.”