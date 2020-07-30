Kingsley Pierson, Remsen St. Mary baseball seasons come to an end in 1A state semifinals

DES MOINES – After the quarterfinals ended in the Class 1A state baseball tournament, many people were hoping for an all-Plymouth County state championship final. Those hopes quickly disappeared on Thursday, however, after Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary’s seasons came to an end in their semifinal match-ups.

The Panthers were the first Siouxland team to take the field, and it didn’t take too long to see how tough of a task they would have with #5 Don Bosco. The Dons started a two-out rally in the bottom of the first, which ended in a 2-0 lead. They followed that up in the second inning two-out rally, with one run scoring on a Don Bosco RBI, the other on a passed ball to make it 4-0 Dons after two innings. The Panthers eventually got a run back in the fifth, but that’s all they could muster, as K-P fell 9-1. Kingsley-Pierson’s season goes down as a tie for their best in school history.

In the second Class 1A semifinal #2 Remsen St. Mary’s came in as heavy favorites versus #6 Newman Catholic. The game ended up being the true definition of a pitchers duel, as Hawks junior Blaine Harpenau threw 7.1 innings, with 15 strikeouts, while holding the Knights scoreless, all while Newman Catholic’s Sam Krantz also threw 7.1 innings, with 12 strikeouts, and keeping the Hawks scoreless. Neither team seemed to be able to find an offensive groove until after both starters were removed due to pitch-count in the eighth inning. The Hawks broke through in the top of the ninth, scoring a pair, and unfortunately Remsen’s first loss of the season comes in the state semifinals 2-0.