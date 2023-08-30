KINGSLEY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our SportsZone Week 2 Game of the Week will feature the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers at home taking on Logan-Magnolia.

The visitors are headlined by the state’s top-ranked player in lineman Grant Brix. Brix is a four-star recruit with over 20 Division I offers and is ranked in the ESPN Top 100.

Leading the way for K-P is Beau Goodwin, who totaled over 300 yards of offense and 3 touchdowns in the Panthers’ Week 1 win. Defensively, he forced three interceptions.

Kickoff at Kingsley-Pierson is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday. Tune in to SportsZone on Friday night for the highlights.