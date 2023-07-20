CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – Kingsley-Pierson entered its third Class 1A Semifinal in four years with a hunger to reach the program’s first State title game. Although it was a back-and-forth contest through 6 innings, Lisbon would plate two in the 7th as the Panthers’ fall 5-3.

The 5-seed Lions struck first with an RBI single in the first inning, but the top-seed Panthers had a response on the bottom half with two quick runs including a Beau Bubke chopper to short for the 2-1 lead.

Lisbon regained the lead into the bottom of the 3rd, but an Emerson Pratt infield single would tie the game up yet again at 3-3. Score stayed that way into the top of the 7th, until Lisbon dealt the biggest blow of the night behind a Luke Czarnecki RBI knock giving the Lions a 4-3 lead. Lisbon plated one more for a 5-3 edge and held on until the end.

Kingsley-Pierson ends its an incredible 2023 season with a 28-3 overall record.