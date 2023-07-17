CARROLL, IOWA (KCAU) – Kingsley-Pierson entered the Iowa high school baseball State tournament as the top seed on Monday morning at Merchants Park, and the Panthers proved their worth behind a 6-1 win over #8 South Winneshiek in the Class 1A quarterfinals.

The Panthers are making their third State appearance in four years and they were ready to attack early. Three hits, including an RBI triple from Beau Goodwin, and three South Winneshiek errors lifted K-P to a 5-0 lead after the first inning.

The Panther then left it to their pitching to keep them there as the game progressed. That’s exactly what starting pitcher Evan Nuemann did, going 5.1 innings with just one run allowed in the 5th inning. It’d quickly be forgotten as Goodwin secured another RBI single to shallow center in the bottom half to secure a 6-1 Panther lead.

Kingsley-Pierson advances into their third State semifinal appearance in the last four years. The #1 Panthers take on #5 Lisbon in the Class 1A semifinals, two wins out from the program’s first State title.