SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Just one weekend separates us from the Iowa State baseball tournament, and it’s a familiar spot for Kingsley-Pierson with the Panthers approaching its third State trip in four seasons. Leaving it all out on the field as the lone one-seed among Siouxland State baseball and softball contenders.

Attracting eyes in Class 1A, Kingsley-Pierson is proving its power on both sides of the ball. Averaging nearly 10 runs per game while holding opponents to two per contest, the goals of the 27-2 Panthers continue to stay high.

Their schedule has kept them battle-tested throughout the season, and whether there’s a target on their backs, the group is staying within one another. Knowing that setbacks they’ve face during the summer has built them into a winning group that’s determined for a deep run in Carroll.

“It’s just a really resilient group,” Kingsley-Pierson head coach Taylor Doeschot said. “We’ve faced a little adversity we’ve played a really tough schedule and it’s helped us tremendously get better throughout the year. All the good teams in northwest Iowa we try to pack our schedule with them.”

“We’re just gonna keep it going and just continue playing with the confidence and try and do some damage down in Carroll,” Kingsley-Pierson senior Boston Doeschot said.

“Just taking every game just one game at a time. Just staying humble and taking every pitch just one at a time,” Kingsley-Pierson Emerson Pratt said.

Top seed Kingsley-Pierson kicks off their title pursuit against eight-seed South Winneshiek. First pitch at Merchants Park in Carroll set for 11:00 a.m.