SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – From working on a farm in Siouxland to college football’s biggest stage ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night, the coaching journey of Washington offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb has been anything but ordinary.

The Kingsley, Iowa native says it all started with his first part-time coaching gig for the Kingsley-Pierson Panthers back in 2003.

“I still to this day tell guys all the time that’s where it started, that’s where my love really got rekindled for football,” Washington OC/QBs coach Ryan Grubb said. “Just coached amazing kids from that community, right where I grew up. They were fun, they loved football. I didn’t know anything, I was just trying to figure it out honestly. Just using energy and commitment and love and just trying to challenge the guys every day.”

That focus has stayed the same for Grubb the last two decades. Building those qualities from over six years working on a hog farm, the 1999 Buena Vista football alum began moonlighting as a part-time offensive coordinator for Kingsley-Pierson from 2003-04. A job that rekindled his love for the game and began his passion to wear the headset.

Grubb then spent two seasons as a graduate assistant and running backs/wide receivers coach at South Dakota State (2005-06), before pouring concrete and living with his sister in Sioux City while he waited for that first full-time opportunity.

Then he got a call from former University of Sioux Falls head coach Kalen DeBoer. From there, Grubb was a part of the USF staff for seven seasons (2007-13) where he and DeBoer won back-to-back NAIA national titles in 2008 and 2009. Creating a coaching duo that carried from Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, to the University of Washington in 2022.

Now in his second season as the Huskies’ offensive play-caller, Grubb has bolstered the program into one of the top passing offenses in the country – one win from a perfect season and the national title.

It’s been a long road with many stops for Grubb, and he says being his best he can be wherever he’s at has helped sustain longevity in his journey.

“It’s been amazing. It’s hard right now to see the forest through the trees when you’re in the moment and you’re working your tail off until the last second to make sure the game plan is ready, doing everything you can to get the team ready to play. But none of this would have happened if I wasn’t just being great where my feet were at. That’ll all soon marinate and set in and you can really appreciate it, but I’m sure that moment is coming right now. First I’ve got to worry about that first 3rd and 6,” Grubb said.

#1 Michigan (14-0) takes on #2 Washington (14-0) in the CFP National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 pm CT in Houston.