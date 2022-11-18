SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After Central Lyon/George-Little Rock fell in the title game and lost in the quarterfinal round to rival West Lyon, CL/G-LR has been on a mission. They’ve won 12 games by double-digit margins leading up to the title game against another undefeated team in Williamsburg.

The defense of both teams starred in the first half, with neither team able to score a touchdown through the first two quarters. A 22-yard field goal by Lions’ kicker Matthew Dieren put CL/G-LR up 3-0 at halftime.

Lutmer and the Lions scored the first touchdown of the game in the third quarter as the Iowa commit connected with wide receiver Reece Vander Zee for a 30-yard score to increase the lead to 10-0. The Raiders quickly responded with a Rayce Heitman reception but would fail on the two-point try, CL/G-LR up 10-6.

On the final game of the play, Williamsburg’s lateral play came up short as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock capped off their perfect season with their first State title since 2006.

“We’ve said since 7th grade that we were going to win the state championship and we did it. We’ve always been the underdogs. We’ve always been the underdogs and I love it,” CL/G-LR senior lineman Evan Kruger said.