AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, becoming the first Cyclones player with three consecutive 20 point games since Izaiah Brockington accomplished the feat in 2022.

The St. Louis native tied his career-high with 25 points in Iowa State’s 90-65 win over Iowa on December 7th.

Gilbert is the team’s leading scorer at 16.3 points per game and the Cyclones are 4-0 when Gilbert scores 20 or more points.