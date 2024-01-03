IRVING, Texas – Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season.

Gilbert turned in the eighth triple-double in Iowa State history and the second in the month of December in an 85-70 win over New Hampshire Sunday. He became the first player in Big 12 history to have 10 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in a game. The sociology major tied a career-high in rebounds, while posting a career-high in assists. It was his 11th game this season scoring in double figures. Iowa State is the first school in Big 12 history with two different players recording a triple-double in the same season. The Big 12 leads the nation with five triple-doubles this season.

In 13 starts this season, Gilbert is averaging 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He is one of just three players in the nation averaging those totals.

Iowa State returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 6 against at Oklahoma in the Big 12 opener. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. in Norman.