Legendary Cherokee fan Kenny Bern passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 92. Bern was easily the most recognizable fan in Iowa high school sports, having been to every state basketball tournament since 1944, except for this year when he missed his first. He was the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Fan of the Year in 2011. Bern was also a Bowling Association Hall-of-Famer. Last summer the Braves dedicated their new baseball field to Kenny, naming it Kenny Bern Field.
Kenny Bern, Iowa high school sports’ biggest fan, passes away at 92
Posted: / Updated: