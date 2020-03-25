Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Kenny Bern, Iowa high school sports’ biggest fan, passes away at 92

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Legendary Cherokee fan Kenny Bern passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 92. Bern was easily the most recognizable fan in Iowa high school sports, having been to every state basketball tournament since 1944, except for this year when he missed his first. He was the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Fan of the Year in 2011. Bern was also a Bowling Association Hall-of-Famer. Last summer the Braves dedicated their new baseball field to Kenny, naming it Kenny Bern Field.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

College Sports

More College Sports

High School Sports

More High School Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes

More Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones

More Iowa State Cyclones

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories