KCAU 9 Two-A-Days: Pierce Bluejays

PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) — After heartbreak in 2019, the Pierce Bluejays got their state championship in 2020, and look poised to defend their title in 2021.

After a heartbreaking loss to Wahoo 38-0 in the Class C1 2019 state championship game, which was Pierce’s only loss of the season, the Bluejays took that experience and made it into something positive. It was Pierce’s second straight one loss season, with that one loss in each year coming in the playoffs. But with such a young team making the 2019 trip to the championship, that experience ended up helping pave the way to 2020.

The Bluejays dominated the 2020 season, averaging nearly 48 points per game heading into the postseason, where on their way to the C1 state championship, got some revenge over Wahoo in the second round to avenge their previous loss. One of the coolest facts, however, was that Pierce got to host the title game with Adams Central. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln opted not to host high school championships for the first time in 25 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turning the page to 2021, most of the key players from the 2020 squad return. Junior Abram Scholting returns at quarterback after throwing for 25 scores as a sophomore. The Jays return their leading receiver in Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer, who had 44 receptions for 747 yards and ten touchdowns as a sophomore. And on the defensive side no one in the state had more stops than now-senior Colton Fritz, who finished the season with a whopping 154 tackles. That’s not even including the rest of the mostly two-way returners, who will also have their eyes on repeating as state champs.

Pierce begins its season on August 27 when they host St. Paul.