KCAU 9 Two-A-Days: OABCIG Falcons

IDA GROVE, IOWA (KCAU) — It was a fun ride for Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove these last two years.

The OABCIG Falcons football team hasn’t lost a game since 2018, or pre-Cooper DeJean at quarterback. In two years as the Falcons starter DeJean never lost a game, going a perfect 25-0, leading his team to the Class 2A state championship in 2019, and the Class 1A state championship in 2020. But Cooper is now a member of the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, meaning it’s a new era in Ida Grove.

The Falcons search to replace Cooper starts with a quarterback competition in 2021. Senior Zach Hemer played as the team’s primary back-up quarterback in 2020, completing 13/29 passes for 120 yards and an interception in spot duty. He’ll battle Cooper’s younger brother, junior Beckett DeJean, for the starting spot. Beckett battled injuries as a sophomore, but spent some time at QB, completing 5/10 passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Both quarterbacks showed an ability to run in their opportunities last season as well, with Hemer rushing 13 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns, and DeJean finishing with four carries for 37 yards.

However, one player doesn’t make a team, and there’s still plenty of weapons for whoever wins the starting quarterback spot. OABCIG returns its second leading rusher in junior Griffin Diersen, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry as a sophomore on 80 attempts, scoring 13 touchdowns, and also caught 33 passes for 682 yards and 9 scores. The Falcons also bring back their number one receiver, senior Easton Harms, who caught 64 passes for 1091 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior, while also snaring five interceptions on defense.

OABCIG will look to extend its 25-game win streak in their season opener on August 27 when they play at Ridge View.