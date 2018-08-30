Sports

KCAU 9 Top 5 Plays of the Week (8/29)

We recap the best of the best from the last few weeks in local sports

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 11:06 PM CDT

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The latest edition of the KCAU 9 Top 5 Plays of the Week:


5-Central Lyon/GLR's Carter Krull takes crossing patter to the house.
4-Brayton Van Kekerix of B-H/RV runs kickoff back 89 yards for the touchdown.
3-BRLD's Jaxon Johnson makes one-handed snag for the score.
2-Ryan Horstman pulls off the web gem for the X's.
1-The Stampede's Derek Geddings lays the hammer on the punt returner.


