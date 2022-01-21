SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – After a week off due to the weather, SportsZone is back.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Spencer at Western Christian Boys/Girls, West Lyon at Boyden-Hull Girls/Boys, Rock Valley at MOC-Floyd Valley Boys/Girls PART 2

Gehlen Catholic at Unity Christian Girls, Bishop Heelan at Sioux City North Boys, Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Boys

PART 3

Boys Player of the Week, Girls Player of the Week, Top Stop

IOWA SCORES (GIRLS)

Council Bluffs Lincoln – 63, LeMars – 40

Bishop Heelan – 59, Sioux City North – 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 51, Sioux City West – 43

Akron-Westfield – 61, South O’Brien – 19

Alta-Aurelia – 44, East Sac County – 42

West Lyon – 45, Boyden-Hull – 30

Central Lyon – 61, Sioux Center – 45

Cherokee Washington – 64, Storm Lake – 21

Sheldon – 59, George-Little Rock – 37

Hinton – 67, Harris-Lake Park – 31

West Monona – 67, Kingsley-Pierson – 50

Westwood – 62, MVAOCOU – 38

Newell-Fonda – 94, Southeast Valley – 29

Ridge View – 60, Woodbury Central – 31

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 50, Okoboji – 37

Sioux Central – 47, South Central Calhoun – 42

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 40, Manson-NW Webster – 26

Tri-Center – 57, IKM-Manning – 44

West Sioux – 59, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 44

Western Christian – 55, Spencer – 47

Unity Christian – 64, Gehlen Catholic – 39

IOWA SCORES (BOYS)

Westwood – 60, MVAOCOU – 43

Kingsley Pierson – 50, West Monona – 31

Bishop Heelan – 72, Sioux City North – 53

Sioux City West – 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 54 – F/OT

Sioux City East – 75, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson – 41

Hinton – 69, Harris-Lake Park – 43

South O’Brien – 63, Akron-Westfield – 25

East Sac Count – 63, Alta-Aurelia – 35

Central Lyon – 90, Sioux Center – 41

Cherokee Washington – 50, Storm Lake – 49

Sheldon – 55, George-Little Rock – 51

GTRA – 58, West Bend-Mallard – 36

MOC-Floyd Valley – 72, Rock Valley – 57

Newell-Fonda – 67, Southeast Valley – 51

Ridge View – 64, Woodbury Central – 59

Lawton-Bronson – 46, Ridge View – 38

Okoboji – 46, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 39

Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 56, Manson-NW Webster – 54

Tri-Center – 50, IKM-Manning – 29

Unity Christian – 65, Gehlen Catholic – 63

Western Christian – 59, Spencer – 36

NEBRASKA (GIRLS)

BRLD – 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – 61

CWC – 48, Bloomfield – 46 (OT)

Crofton – 60, Hartington-Newcastle – 18

Elkhorn Valley – 44, Creighton – 41

Guardian Angels Central Catholic – 72, O’Neill – 28

Lutheran High Northeast – 60, Norfolk Catholic – 51

Ponca – 72, Walthill – 16

Stanton – 65, Randolph – 13

Wausa – 60, Winside – 44

Wayne – 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic – 40

Wynot – 38, Plainview – 28

NEBRASKA (BOYS)

Bloomfield – 52, CWC – 40

Crofton – 45, Hartington-Newcastle – 36

Elkhorn Valley – 69, Creighton – 52

Hartington Cedar Catholic – 35, Wayne – 32

Howells-Dodge – 87, Tekamah-Herman – 45

Norfolk Catholic – 51, Lutheran High Northeast – 42

O’Neill – 76, Guardian Angels Central Catholic – 36

Stanton – 67, Randolph – 40

Wakefield – 75, Tri County Northeast – 39

Walthill – 66, Ponca – 64

Wausa – 58, Winside – 47

Wynot – 77, Plainview – 52

SOUTH DAKOTA (GIRLS)

Dakota Valley – 61, Tri Valley – 47

Vermillion – 63, Garretson – 38

SOUTH DAKOTA (BOYS)

Dakota Valley – 66, Tri Valley – 32

Vermillion – 53, Garretson – 44