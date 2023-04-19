SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our KCAU 9 Golf Pass tour continues, making a stop up at a Le Mars golf course that has been around for almost 90 years.

Willow Creek Golf Course has plenty of history. The Le Mars Municipal Park and Golf Course Historic District was built in the 1930s, with the course constructed in 1935. Some of the original structures remain intact in Le Mars and the course has been recognized by the State Historical Society of Iowa.

The course itself consists of 27 holes, featuring three separate nine-hole courses. The green and red courses are both par 35 while the black course is par 36, with Willow Creek’s presence being made throughout the course.

Hole #3 is one of the signature holes on the course, which features seven sand traps and a two-tier green, giving golfers plenty of different experiences.

“With all three nine-hole courses, there’s the creek on some of the nines, it’s open on some of the nine. They’re kind of three individual nine-hole courses that are somewhat unique to each other. So, people enjoy playing them. I mean, it’s amazing how many people hear about it and it’s like ‘man, I wish would have played this before’,” Willow Creek General Manager Brian Schultz said.

