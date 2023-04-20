SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The next course on our KCAU 9 Golf Pass tour stops in Spencer, looking at a golf course that has plenty of history and has grown throughout its existence.

This course started off as a private, 9-hole course until it was acquired by the City of Spencer and became Spencer Municipal Golf Course. With growing popularity, Spencer Municipal began construction to expand to an 18-hole course that opened up in 2001.

One of the course’s signature holes is #4, a long par 3 with a two-tier green. Golfers of many different levels have played this course throughout its history, while many come back for more.

“We have a ton of people that are members out here each year that play every day, have played out here for a long time and they enjoy it. They take a lot of pride in the course, just as well as the staff takes pride in their own course. Everyone that plays here kind of feels like it’s their own. Like they’re a big part of it. So, that’s the big thing with our community. We’ve got a great community here,” Spencer Municipal Golf Course Superintendent Brian Mohr said.

We’ve got two great golf courses in town and we have a lot of proud people in the community of both golf courses and we’re happy when they’re happy when they leave. That’s just kind of our motto here, we want you to play golf just for the fun of it. We want you to leave happy and want to come back,” Mohr added.

