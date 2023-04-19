SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our next stop on the KCAU 9 Golf Pass tour brings us to Brunsville, which is home to Prairie Rose Golf Club. The course has been in operation for almost three decades.

Prairie Rose, which opened up in 1994, is a nine hole course. Looking at the course, a pair of holes stick out as its most notable. Hole #7 is an elevated par 4, which many call the most dificult on the course. Also, Hole #6 is a 149-yard par 3 that brings a lower elevated tee box that ascends to the green. To the eyes of some, it’s a course that appears to be an easy course. But, it ends up being a fun challenge for many, bringing them back for future rounds.

“With a town of 171 people, you definitely need visitors and that’s why I think a lot of people like to travel for just a little out-of-town experience. It’s kind of a nice little gem for people. They can’t believe that that good of a course is just a hidden gem, is what they call it. I’ve heard that numerous times and I like that. People actually come in and say ‘I’m done telling friends about it, I want it for myself.’ I do love hearing that,” Prairie Rose Golf Course Superintendent Brandon Phelan said.

