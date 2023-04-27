SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our KCAU 9 Golf Pass tour continues as our next stop brings us to Spirit Lake.

Okoboji View Golf Course was built in 1962. There are many distinct features about this course, with its most notable being that it has 19 holes. The course has gone under some renovations as of recent, with Okoboji View taking out nine sand bunkers and replacing the sand while working on the irrigation.

The course’s signature hole is #7, which is a par 3 known for its scenery. Many people have played the course throughout its history, with the family feel as its biggest takeaway.

“When they walk through the door, they’re getting friendly face. It’s a family-owned business. My two brothers and my dad, he’s 90 and he stays active out here and mom likes to jump in once in a while, too. But, between my brothers and his wife and my wife, it’s kind of a family,” Okoboji View Golf Course Co-Owner Curt Schnell said.

For more information and to purchase our KCAU 9 Golf Pass, click here.