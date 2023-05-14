SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve reached the ninth and final stop of our KCAU 9 Golf Pass tour, taking our clubs over to the lone course in Hinton, Iowa, Deer Run Golf Course.

Located nine miles north of Sioux City on Highway 75, the 9-hole par-36 municipal course rests First Avenue, holding a central location within Hinton. Opening in 1994, the layout offers both terrific views and challenging play for golfers at every skill level with red, white, black, and blue tee boxes.

The public course boasts a driving range and putting greens, making for a good choice for regular rounds of golf.

For more information on the other courses or to purchase your KCAU 9 Golf Pass Card, click here.