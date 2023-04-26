SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Our next stop on our KCAU 9 Golf Pass Tour brings us to Okoboji, where one course has been in operation for almost 100 years.

Brooks Golf Club in Okoboji has been around since 1932. But, it’s expanded throughout time, making it what it is today. The course later expanded to 18 holes. Then, Brooks GC began construction to advance to a 27-hole course that was completed in June of 2000.

Brooks GC has two signature holes. Hole #4 on the Yellow course is a long par 5 that involves a wetland golfers need to hit over while the green is guarded by bunkers while the tee box of hole #7 on the White course is off a glacial deposit.

But, regardless of how the course changes throughout the years, there’s one aspect that has stayed constant since it first opened.

“My favorite memory of being at Brooks is being surrounded by such great people over the years from our teams. We’ve had a lot of people come and go. I’ve been here long enough now that we are now employing former employees’ kids. So, to me, I think it’s just the family unit that make this place special,” Brooks GC General Manager/Superintendent Brett Hetland said.

