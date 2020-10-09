Kansas State to open men’s basketball season as host of Little Apple Classic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University will open their men’s basketball season by hosting the inaugural Little Apple Classic.

The four-team event features the University of Colorado, Drake University, and South Dakota State University. It will consist of doubleheaders taking place on November 25 and November 27 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats will face Drake on the first day while Colorado will meet South Dakota State. On the second day, Kansas State faces Colorado and Drake plays South Dakota State.

The NCAA has delayed the start of the men’s basketball season to November 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Little Apple Classic replaces the canceled Cayman Islands Classic on the Wildcats’ schedule.