Kansas City bats stay hot as the Monarchs take game two of the SDCS

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers came into game two of the South Division Championship Series tonight with hopes of securing a win, but found themselves on the losing end yet again. The Kansas City Monarchs offense never seemed to hit their lull, scoring runs in 5 different innings off 15 hits, as the X’s fell 11-6 to the Monarchs.

Sioux City is now one loss away from their season ending, as they travel back to Lewis and Clark Park on Monday for a make-or-break game three. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.