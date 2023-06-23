SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Cyclones will have another player suiting up for NBA Summer League action.

Gabe Kalscheur has signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors. The Minnesota transfer was named All-Big 12 Second Team while also earning a spot on the Big 12 All-Defensive squad.

Kalscheur led the team in minutes while averaging 12.9 points per game. The ISU guard finishes his collegiate career playing in 57 games against ranked opponents, the most by any Division I player in the last two decades.