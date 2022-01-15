AMES, Iowa (AP) – Gabe Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped No. 15 Iowa State hold off No. 21 Texas 79-70. Tyrese Hunter added 13 points for Iowa State. Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points for the Longhorns. After a sluggish start, Iowa State ended up shooting 57% and forced 20 Texas turnovers. The Cyclones made just one of their first nine shots but started to take control midway through the first half.
Kalscheur leads No. 15 Iowa State past No. 21 Texas 79-70; 4th top-25 win of season
by: Noah Sacco
Posted:
Updated:
Local News
Trending Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter