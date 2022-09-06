SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week for the second week in a row, the league announced Tuesday.



Juhnke, honored for the eighth time in her career, averaged 5.21 kills per set at the Borderland Invitational, where the Coyotes went 3-0 with wins over Portland State, New Mexcio, and UTEP. Juhnke contributed a season-high 27 kills in South Dakota’s five-set victory over UTEP on Saturday. She also picked up a game-high 24 kills and 16 digs in the Coyotes’ 3-1 victory over Portland State Friday. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native compiled 73 kills to compliment her 35 digs and 10 blocks over the weekend.



“Elizabeth had a great weekend offensively,” said head coach Leanne Williamson . “She continues to find ways to score against different blocking schemes and defenses. These challenges will be really good for her as we continue into the later parts of the season. I am proud of how she handled playing in three matches in such a short time frame as well!”



South Dakota, now 5-1 on the season, returns to Vermillion for the South Dakota Classic Sep. 9-10.