The big news coming out of Lincoln, "The Governor" is coming back to town.

Nebraska Volleyball announced the addition of Husker legend Jordan Larson will return to the program, serving as a full-time assistant under John Cook.

The Hooper, Nebraska native played for the Huskers from 2005-2008, helping Big Red earn a top five finish in each of her four seasons, including the 2006 National Championship. During her time in Nebraska threads, Larson complied 127 wins with four Big 12 Conference titles.

The longtime Husker also has made an impact on the world stage, serving as the team captain for the United States’ first Olympic Women’s Volleyball gold medal in Tokyo. The game of volleyball has brought her right back to a place she calls home.

“It’s new territory for me and I’m just excited to learn and obviously a great staff. I was in the gym a little bit kind of toward the end of last season just getting some reps, personally. Just prepping for overseas, so I kind of have an idea of how the staff is and things. So yeah, I’m really excited to be in that role and see where I can learn and how I can help in any way,” Larson said.