John Deere Classic canceled

UPDATE: The John Deere Classic has confirmed the cancellation on its website.

Here is the full statement:

“Because of the continuing COVID-19 restrictions around events and public gatherings in the surrounding area, the 2020 John Deere Classic has been canceled, tournament officials announced today. The tournament will, however, continue its commitment to the 2020 Birdies for Charity campaign, including a promise to deliver at least a five percent bonus to all participating organizations. Last year, the tournament raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations.”

EARLIER UPDATE: Last month, the John Deere Classic was a key part of the PGA Tour’s revised schedule as the first tournament slated to welcome back crowds.

Now, it appears that the COVID-19 threat will be too strong to hold the tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis from July 6-12, ESPN and Golfweek reported.

ESPN reported that it “will not be played this year due to restrictions in Illinois that by then will still limit gatherings to 50 people.”

Golfweek reported that sources said “John Deere Co., didn’t want to have fans at the popular Quad Cities event and risk a possible outbreak of coronavirus at a large gathering” and would “rather take the money they’d be allocating to the tournament and give it to the community.”

The PGA plans to restart the season at Colonial on June 8-11.

John Deere Classic to be canceled this year…. Tour looking to replace it with an event, possibly at Sawgrass. . . .https://t.co/0mmm0BZLdC — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) May 28, 2020

Just off the phone with @JDCLASSIC TD Clair Peterson. Tough call to be made to cancel the event. Confirms a tournament replacement but says release only indicates "details later." — Adam Schupak (@AdamSchupak) May 28, 2020